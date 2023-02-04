Genesis | Pt. 29 It's A Little Complicated

-website: https://www.sheridan.church

Series = Genesis

Focus = Jacob

I really like Jacob; I can relate with him

Extremely Complicated

Bible is FULL of complicated figures

Abraham, Moses, David, Elijah, Peter

If you are complicated you are in good company

In OT nobody as complicated as Jacob

Jacob reflects the inner conflict we face

Jacob from the womb was engaged in conflict

Rebekah asks God what is happening in her?

1st time we see Jacob he is grabbing Esau's heel

He was born with conflict; born trying to get ahead

Came into the world with me first mentality

Developed the though = if you are not first, you're last

All of us are born with a me first mentality (original sin)

Hard to live a God first life in a me first world

Me first is exhausting and miserable

World tells us = Love Yourself, Grab, Follow Heart

Heart doesn't know what it need

Jesus says = Deny Yourself, Grab, Follow Me (Good Shepherd)

If you're not first you're last is crippling

Jesus says something so strange - First will be last

What good is it to gain the world and lose your soul

Me first might gain you the world but you will lose yourself in the process

Big problem with Me first is it's never enough

Lack of Contentment = Idolatry

Jacob was never content

Came out grabbing, tricked his way into the birthright and now he will deceive his way into the blessing which will feel like a curse when he gets it



