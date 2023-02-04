Genesis | Pt. 29 It's A Little Complicated

-website: https://www.sheridan.church
Series = Genesis
Focus = Jacob
I really like Jacob; I can relate with him
Extremely Complicated
Bible is FULL of complicated figures
Abraham, Moses, David, Elijah, Peter
If you are complicated you are in good company
In OT nobody as complicated as Jacob
Jacob reflects the inner conflict we face
Jacob from the womb was engaged in conflict
Rebekah asks God what is happening in her?
1st time we see Jacob he is grabbing Esau's heel
He was born with conflict; born trying to get ahead
Came into the world with me first mentality
Developed the though = if you are not first, you're last
All of us are born with a me first mentality (original sin)
Hard to live a God first life in a me first world
Me first is exhausting and miserable
World tells us = Love Yourself, Grab, Follow Heart
Heart doesn't know what it need
Jesus says = Deny Yourself, Grab, Follow Me (Good Shepherd)
If you're not first you're last is crippling
Jesus says something so strange - First will be last
What good is it to gain the world and lose your soul
Me first might gain you the world but you will lose yourself in the process
Big problem with Me first is it's never enough
Lack of Contentment = Idolatry
Jacob was never content
Came out grabbing, tricked his way into the birthright and now he will deceive his way into the blessing which will feel like a curse when he gets it
