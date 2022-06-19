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Astrology is a Program that keeps your Soul stuck in the Matrix. With Ola Wolny
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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87 views • June 19, 2022

Video source: Tony Sayers "How Astrology Is A Matrix Program With Ola Wolny" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BTtiIpWi_Y

The origin of planet earth and the heavenly spheres above earth according to sumerian tablets:

Tablet 6a. Marduk asks Enki to create humans to serve the gods. Kingu, the husband of Tiamat, is chosen to be sacrificed for the necessary the blood to create the 'Lulu'.


Eridu Genesis: An, Enlil, Enki and Ninhursaga create the animals.

Tablet 5 - Marduk sets up the constellations of the stars, and the moon and marked the divisions of the year, he created the Tigris and Euphrates. He presented the Tablet of Destinies to Anu. All honored him as their Victorious King.

Tablet 4b - Marduk took the Tablet of Destinies from Kingu. He smashed Tiamat's head and split her body in two down the middle. One half of her he set up and stretched out as the heavens and the other to the Earth.

Tablet 1a-4a When Enki's magic removes Apsu. The anger of Tiamat unleashes all the demons of Chaos. Marduk leads the attack and kills Tiamat and the demons are imprisoned.

Tablet 1a. Salt water Tiamat (The Deep) combines with Fresh Water (Apsu) to create the mud of fertility (Lahmu & Lahamu).


Tablet 6b-7. Praise for Marduk. In heaven and netherworld he stationed 600 gods. Gods 1-50 are recited: Marduk is first.

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


Keywords
deathastrologymatrixafterlifearchonsgnosissoul trapreincarnation traphereafterastral realm
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