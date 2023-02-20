Avalon 1066 hash board IO interface

Avalon 1066 hash board 2*10 Pin IO interface is used for AvalonMiner 1066 hash board repair. When connecting the hash board and the power module unit, use a data cable to connect the power module unit and the io interface soldered on the hash board, then the data can be transmitted.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1479
#Avalon1066 #hashboard #IOinterface
