Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 25 of The Jim Gale Show: The Freedom Farm Academy & Designing the Future of Freedom for Our Children Featuring Michael Hoffman and his son Stone
22 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 19 hours ago |

In this episode, Guests Michael Hoffman, co-founder of Food Forest Montana, and his son Stone join the show to encourage listeners to take action on understanding our freedoms and educating the next generation!

Michael is the Director of Self-Reliant Living and Community Development at Food Forest Abundance and the Co-founder (with his family) of Food Forest Montana.

Michael provides emergency preparedness and homestead consultations to the Food Forest Abundance community. His mission is to educate, equip and empower others to become self-reliant.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/s/meUWoU

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.

Keywords
freedomhomesteadinggrowyourownfoodselfreliantthejimgaleshowgrowingfreedomselfsufficiency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket