Episode 25 of The Jim Gale Show: The Freedom Farm Academy & Designing the Future of Freedom for Our Children Featuring Michael Hoffman and his son Stone

In this episode, Guests Michael Hoffman, co-founder of Food Forest Montana, and his son Stone join the show to encourage listeners to take action on understanding our freedoms and educating the next generation!

Michael is the Director of Self-Reliant Living and Community Development at Food Forest Abundance and the Co-founder (with his family) of Food Forest Montana.

Michael provides emergency preparedness and homestead consultations to the Food Forest Abundance community. His mission is to educate, equip and empower others to become self-reliant.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/s/meUWoU

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.