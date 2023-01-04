Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15 MINUTE CITIES. BEWARE
190 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

Soon you're gonna see these people in these cities just rave on about how great it is... watch. That's the next thing. And cities will start "voting" to do theirs the same way as more and more people cone out and talk how great it all is... well, it takes a couple years to get antsy... and yet a couple more to get stir crazy and yet a couple more and you get conflict. That's exactly what we ll get and guess what... they'll feed your entire "sector" zee bugs all together. So you can all enjoy as one. Won't that be great. Do t listen to these people and pass this on. They're gonna try n convince you this is good. They want YOU to ask for it... or at least agree to being completely cut off from the rest of a planet that was your birthright by God. Pretty bold.... Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
protestcontrolisolationquarantinerestrictionrespondfif teen minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket