Last to Leave Mr. Beast’s Company Goes to Jail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
There are allegations that the transgender member of the Mr. Beast team has been caught sexually messaging a minor since the boy was 13 years old. Why is this an important story? Because Mr. Beast has a massive following of young people and the transition of his team member Kris Tyson to Ava Kris Tyson was very influential and controversial. Mr. Beast took a lot of heat for keeping Tyson in the spotlight during his transition. What he does next will be watched by his 305 million YouTube followers and 30 million X followers.