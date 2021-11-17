Saturnalia ritual and the segue as magical conduit - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (2 of ?)

We begin as the recap segues into the first scene, and end where that segues into the next. Santa visits the magicians and they open the presents he brought. Then Eliot presents their plan. This one is going to be less about the time-binding and more about the very subtle weaving of their ritual magic.This video is NSFW, for the MA-14 language used in the featured clips from the show.In this second installment, like in the first, we're going to feature a blog post as a companion to this video.To get the most out of this presentation, we recommend keeping the blog post in view on one device or screen while watching this video on another.Find a full HD version you can easily stream or download here:Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: