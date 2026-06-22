Zelenskyy’s Ultimatum Could Open A Dangerous New Front In Belarus

The likelihood of a new round of escalation in the conflict is growing. On June 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his threats against Belarus and declared to President Alexander Lukashenko that he was setting a one-week ultimatum for the ‘removal of the relay stations’ along the border. The stations, according to him, are being used to coordinate Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Clearly, Zelenskyy is significantly overestimating his capabilities following the recent successful Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow. However, no one is planning to wage a full-scale war against Belarus. Kyiv’s ultimate goal is to set a precedent by striking Belarusian territory. Minsk is unlikely to enter a conflict over such an incident but will demand that Moscow fulfill its alliance obligations regarding joint defense against external aggression. Therefore, Russia will be forced to spread its air defense forces even thinner by deploying some of them to Belarus, which is exactly what Kyiv is aiming for.

On the night of June 22, Moscow repelled an attack by at least 59 UAVs. Crimea is dealing with the aftermath of the previous day’s airstrike. Damage to energy facilities is also being repaired. In turn, Russia carried out strikes against Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure in major cities. The situation on the front lines has also been extremely tense over the past period.

The Russian “North” military group advanced 150 meters into the town of Kazachya Lopan. As a result of intense fighting, approximately ten residential properties were seized. The Ukrainian army command is redeploying reserves to this section of the front.

In the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, Russian troops have maintained positive momentum in their advance. Forward assault units have begun to capture the village of Petro-Ivanivka.

In Lyman, assault units of the Russian 25th Army are advancing in the northwestern part of the city. Ukrainian forces have already lost control of 12 strongholds and 53 residential buildings.

The Slavyansk sector remains one of the most active areas along the entire line of contact. In the northern part of the sector, reports indicate that Russian advance units have reached the Brusin railway station. This is where the only bridge across the Seversky Donets River for many kilometers is located. Therefore, it can be expected that the intensity of combat operations in this area will increase significantly.

In the northern part of Konstantinovka, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Russian army has taken full control of the Chervonyi neighborhood in the city center. In summary, Russian forces are making gradual advances in several directions, while Ukrainian troops are actively redeploying reserves to contain the pressure.

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