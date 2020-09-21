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Walking by Faith in Kenya
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17 views • September 21, 2020
"Faith Outreach In Kenya" is an inspiring re-enactment of a 3-day faith outreach done by some Christians living by faith in Kenya. This survival outreach included a decision to experiment with moneyless living while helping to build the kingdom of heaven. Find out how God led these radical Christians to exactly where He wanted them to be and who He wanted them to spend time with. Are you interested in building your faith? Have you considered leaving the rat race and working for God full-time? Watch this video for some serious inspiration!
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