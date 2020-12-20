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Coronahoax Updates and Population Engineering
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82 views • December 20, 2020
Adverse effects from the vaccines which they hope will be at least 50% effective for a disease with a 99.98% survival rate. You will be forced to get this dangerous cocktail or you will not be able to live a normal life. You already can't go anywhere without a mask, soon it will be this and then soon you will be dead. Keep going with the flow and it will lead you into a sea of insanity
https://www.fda.gov/media/144452/download?fbclid=IwAR1j8q_ETGlaFtWYK-idwYBHapptCVskxps6b54ILb5x90nviYjcp9H6WHA
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/30/fda-says-it-would-clear-a-coronavirus-vaccine-so-long-as-its-safe-and-at-least-50percent-effective.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/25/cdc-data-shows-high-virus-survival-rate-99-plus-for-ages-69-and-younger-94-6-for-older/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-we-know-about-the-new-covid-19-strain-in-england-11608423416
https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/business/t057-s010-amazing-ways-life-will-be-different-in-2030/index.html
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4551385/pg1
https://www.fda.gov/media/144452/download?fbclid=IwAR1j8q_ETGlaFtWYK-idwYBHapptCVskxps6b54ILb5x90nviYjcp9H6WHA
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/30/fda-says-it-would-clear-a-coronavirus-vaccine-so-long-as-its-safe-and-at-least-50percent-effective.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/25/cdc-data-shows-high-virus-survival-rate-99-plus-for-ages-69-and-younger-94-6-for-older/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-we-know-about-the-new-covid-19-strain-in-england-11608423416
https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/business/t057-s010-amazing-ways-life-will-be-different-in-2030/index.html
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4551385/pg1
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