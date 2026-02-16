© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are many housing experts predicting that the era of single-family housing in America may be coming to an end? Some can be attributed to wanting to stop climate change. There is a huge push to shift populations to urban density and multi-residential construction. We see it expressed by the growing promotion of "15-Minute Cities." I'll look at all the issues in my new video named "Are Single-Family Homes Coming To An End?"