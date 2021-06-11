© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAGNETISM INTENTIALLY ADDED TO 'VACCINES' TO SPREAD MRNA THROUGH BODY, THIS WILL DESTROY YOUR BODY | STEW PETER'S SHOW
Follow
2
Share
Report
288 views • June 11, 2021
MAGNETISM INTENTIALLY ADDED TO 'VACCINES' TO SPREAD MRNA THROUGH BODY , THIS WILL DESTROY YOUR BODY. | STEW PETER'S SHOW.
BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the 'magnetism' videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves. The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine' will not make you magnetic, including at the site of 'vaccination' which is usually your arm. Dr. Ruby says, "They're lying", and provides evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
Magnetofection: enhancing and targeting gene delivery by magnetic force in vitro and in vivo
CHECK LINK BELOW FOR PROOF..........
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11857068/ ......
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/ ...
BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the 'magnetism' videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves. The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine' will not make you magnetic, including at the site of 'vaccination' which is usually your arm. Dr. Ruby says, "They're lying", and provides evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
Magnetofection: enhancing and targeting gene delivery by magnetic force in vitro and in vivo
CHECK LINK BELOW FOR PROOF..........
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11857068/ ......
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/ ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.