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Snip & Sketch - Rectangle vs Freeform vs Window vs Fullscreen Screenshots ~ Windows 10 Tutorial
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17 views • December 21, 2020
Showing off the different screen capture tools you'll find in Snip & Sketch (new version of Windows 10 snipping tool)
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