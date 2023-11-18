Systematic Stalking and ‘the Programme’: the Effects of Ecclesiastical, Familial, and Governmental Betrayal | TI Joe (Mirror)

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISM-8Gm78jc

Upload date of original source: Friday, 17 November 2023

Title of original source: Total betrayal in the gangstalking matrix. "It is not good for man to be alone." What r my options?

Channel name of original source: TI Joe

Channel of original source: https://www.youtube.com/@TIJoe-te9qu

Source of thumbnail image for video: http://www.singlematters.com/the-damaging-effects-of-isolation





For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned link(s) and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator. Thank you.





Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel,

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





Relevant tags:

aloneness, isolatedness, isolation

Beast system, system of the Beast, Antichrist system

betrayal, betrayal trauma, treacherousness, treachery

DEW, DEWs, directed-energy weaponry, directed energy weaponry, directed-energy weapons, directed energy weapons

gang-stalking, gangstalking, gang-stalkers, gangstalkers

Infragard, Infragoons

national security racketeering

one-world governance, one-world government, new-world order, new world order, NWO

organised stalking, organized stalking

the programme, the program

Stasi

systematic stalking, systematised stalking, systematized stalking

targeted individual, targeted individuals, targeted people, targeted person, targeted persons





Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio