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CANNA WORLD EXPO - ISRAEL SCIENCE UPDATE - JOSHUA BERMAN CEO iCANN
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3 views • December 17, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) with us on this journey of industry evolution. Powered by Project Evolve, GCNC’s members are setting global cannabis industry policy, driving forward positive change for the collective from around the world, and sharing their knowledge of geographical markets for worldwide expansion. In this video is Joshua Berman from Israel is speaking on the topic of The Israeli Science Revolution. CWE sincerely appreciates Joshua Berman as a symposium Speaker.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs on the global collective. In 2021, CWE will share collective knowledge of business resources geared to grow the industry and organic foods and botanicals that boost natural immunity for total wellness from renowned healers.
CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
Visit https://www.israel-cannabis.com/ for additional details.
Visit GCNC at https://alwaysdriveinnovation.com/cannabis/
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs on the global collective. In 2021, CWE will share collective knowledge of business resources geared to grow the industry and organic foods and botanicals that boost natural immunity for total wellness from renowned healers.
CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
Visit https://www.israel-cannabis.com/ for additional details.
Visit GCNC at https://alwaysdriveinnovation.com/cannabis/
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