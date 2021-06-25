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Whistleblower Overheard Dominion Conversation Exposing Election Meddling
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130 views • June 25, 2021
Melissa Carone https://www.votecarone.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what she witnessed while working for Dominion that would prove election meddling in the 2020 Presidential Election.
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