GBNEWS BEV TURNER GOES OFF AT UK GOVERNMENT

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Plazma





I saw this on "NotFakeNews" and the advertising on that shill channel pissed me off so much I found the original to upload it without his shill ads.

Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.

Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9

Support here, cheers (I am moving to work on a US farm and cover the journey live, I need to get to the land of the free...why not support a man that stands up for what he believes in? Havent I done enough?):

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip