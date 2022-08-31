GBNEWS BEV TURNER GOES OFF AT UK GOVERNMENT

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Plazma
I saw this on "NotFakeNews" and the advertising on that shill channel pissed me off so much I found the original to upload it without his shill ads.
Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.
Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Support here, cheers (I am moving to work on a US farm and cover the journey live, I need to get to the land of the free...why not support a man that stands up for what he believes in? Havent I done enough?):
https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip