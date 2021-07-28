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The Second Coming of Jesus Christ You’ve Never Heard
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341 views • July 28, 2021
In this video we look at the words of Jesus himself, concerning the signs of His return. I share my perspective on the biggest sign of the “Second Coming of Jesus Christ”, that I’ve never heard anyone talk about.
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