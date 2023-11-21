Create New Account
Holism: MegaCity Urban Warfare Strategy Army Mad Scientists Speaks Out
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 15 hours ago

While the eyes of the world are on the Middle-East we all have the question, will urban warfare come to my county, to my town?  Urban terrain, the “great equalizer,” diminishes an attacker’s advantages in firepower and mobility.”

Connect With Celeste On LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Become A Subscriber: https://celestialreport.com/


militarydivide and conquermiddle eastmigrationarmymegacitiesscientistssustainablestrategiesurban warfareirregular warfareholismmilitary strategist

