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WATCH: Courageous college students berated for protesting Planned Parenthood fundraiser
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0 view • November 10, 2021
Loyola Marymount University, a Jesuit-run 'Catholic' institution, recently received backlash when LMU President Snyder allowed a Planned Parenthood fundraiser to take place on-campus. In response to this event, Donahue and the California College Republicans hosted a protest in which many were invited to pray the Rosary for the souls of the unborn and to pray for the conversion of pro-abortion organizations and activists alike. Hundreds of Catholics and pro-lifers joined in the peaceful protest and pro-life sidewalk counselors spoke to confused women who were contemplating abortions.
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