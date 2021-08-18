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Up to 3 Million Afghan Refugees are Headed to Europe
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30 views • August 18, 2021
Despite Europe heavily fortifying its borders since the 2015 crisis, a top diplomat warns that “not even tanks” can stop a potentially large wave of Afghan refugees heading to the continent. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/08/18/diplomat-not-even-tanks-can-stop-large-wave-of-afghan-refugees-heading-to-europe/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611d7b1c9dcb155bcf235dbd
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611d7b1c9dcb155bcf235dbd
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