The natural order of relationships when you wake up and go alone...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn sent me this Alan Watts video a few days back. It's AI generated but really struck a chord. I've listened to hundreds of hours of his lectures and i'm sure it's pretty close to his sentiment on this subject. Doesn't really matter though. It's what I've been through for nearly six years and still going through it now.
Maybe it resonates with you.
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDWJj2ShaWU
Music: The Lonely Man
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!