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THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA [2018] - MIKE ADAMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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91 views • April 24, 2021
THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA [2018] - MIKE ADAMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
This documentary uncovers the extreme danger of "Democratic Socialists of America" (DSA) who are actually communists pretending to be Democrats. These individuals seek the complete destruction of the United States of America, hoping to overrun it with hoards of illegal aliens. DSA activists seek the complete dismantling of border patrol and immigration protections, the shutting down of U.S. prisons (releasing all violent criminals into the streets) and the total destruction of the free market system, with centralized government taking over the entire economy.
Note: This documentary came out in 2018 which is two years before the Massive Election Fraud of 2020 and the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic of 2020. Both of these events were perpetrated by the DEMONrat Communist Globalists which are made-up of the Zionists/Luciferians/Satantists.
PRACTICE SOCIALIST DISTANCING, NOT SOCIAL DISTANCING!!!
Source: Sergeant Major
This documentary uncovers the extreme danger of "Democratic Socialists of America" (DSA) who are actually communists pretending to be Democrats. These individuals seek the complete destruction of the United States of America, hoping to overrun it with hoards of illegal aliens. DSA activists seek the complete dismantling of border patrol and immigration protections, the shutting down of U.S. prisons (releasing all violent criminals into the streets) and the total destruction of the free market system, with centralized government taking over the entire economy.
Note: This documentary came out in 2018 which is two years before the Massive Election Fraud of 2020 and the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic of 2020. Both of these events were perpetrated by the DEMONrat Communist Globalists which are made-up of the Zionists/Luciferians/Satantists.
PRACTICE SOCIALIST DISTANCING, NOT SOCIAL DISTANCING!!!
Source: Sergeant Major
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