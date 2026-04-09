US dragging the multipolar world's economy down - Brian Berletic confirms, with Rachel Blevins, clip

💥 'US foreign policy is a global wrecking ball' — analyst

Geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic argues that the US isn’t suffering from the war on Iran — it’s cashing in on it.

💬 “You have a country that openly desires global primacy… They’re going to achieve this by dragging the multipolar world down,” he said.

With energy infrastructure shattered and supply chains spiraling, economies across Asia take the hit — while the US, proudly “energy independent,” watches from the sidelines and counts the upside.

💬 “If you really think about their overall objective, it’s serving their interests. It couldn’t serve their interests better,” Berletic added.

❓ So Iran controls the lever — for now. The question is how long before the US moves to seize it.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime)