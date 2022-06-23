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⁣Mirror, mirror, in the sky. Mirror, mirror, OH HOW THEY LIE
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434 views • June 23, 2022

⁣Mirror, mirror, in the sky. Mirror, mirror, OH HOW THEY LIE


The Self-Luminescent Semi-Transparent Moonhttps://youtu.be/8r6satsGjNU


Mirror, mirror, in the sky. Mirror, mirror, OH HOW THEY LIEhttps://rumble.com/embed/vhngv0/?pub=x2y2z


-Being descended from apes, makes it easier to enslave and rob you.-Being made in the image of God and knowing your authority....that is another matter entirely



NASA and modern astronomy maintain that the Moon is a solid, spherical, Earth-like habitation which man has actually flown to and set foot on.  They claim the Moon is a non-luminescent planetoid which receives and reflects all its light from the Sun.  The reality is, however, that the Moon is not a solid body, it is clearly circular, but not spherical, and not in any way an Earth-like planetoid which humans could set foot on.  In fact, the Moon is largely transparent and completely self-luminescent, shining with its own unique light.


The Sun’s light is golden, warm, drying, preservative and antiseptic, while the Moon’s light is silver, cool, damp, putrefying and septic.  The Sun’s rays decrease the combustion of a bonfire, while the Moon’s rays increase combustion.  Plant and animal substances exposed to sunlight quickly dry, shrink, coagulate, and lose the tendency to decompose and putrify; grapes and other fruits become solid, partially candied and preserved like raisins, dates, and prunes; animal flesh coagulates, loses its volatile gaseous constituents, becomes firm, dry, and slow to decay.  When exposed to moonlight, however, plant and animal substances tend to show symptoms of putrefaction and decay.  


In direct sunlight a thermometer will read higher than another thermometer placed in the shade, but in full, direct moonlight a thermometer will read lower than another placed in the shade.  If the Sun’s light is collected in a large lens and thrown to a focus point it can create significant heat, while the Moon’s light collected similarly creates no heat.  In the "Lancet Medical Journal,” from March 14th, 1856, particulars are given of several experiments which proved the Moon's rays when concentrated can actually reduce the temperature upon a thermometer more than eight degrees.


So sunlight and moonlight clearly have altogether different properties, and furthermore the Moon itself cannot physically be both a spherical body and a reflector of the Sun’s light!  Reflectors must be flat or concave for light rays to have any angle of incidence; If a reflector’s surface is convex then every ray of light points in a direct line with the radius perpendicular to the surface resulting in no reflection.  


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