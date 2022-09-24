Witches War Against Saints, WEF speaker cloaks march toward mark of the beast, AI Doom - and Hope!

In this video:
* Witches War Against the Saints
* Dr. Yuval Harari (World Economic Forum) - Classic "Dr. They" handling of the march toward the mark of the beast
* AI robot offers non sequitur response during casual Q and A: "There’s no need to worry. Robots will never take over the world. We’re here to help and serve humans, not replace them.”
* "A longstanding question in the field is whether a superintelligent AI could break bad and take out humanity, and researchers from the University of Oxford and Google Deepmind have now concluded that it’s “likely” in new research."
* Signs of approaching famine and war: "Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies" Putin threatens StarLink satellites. Chemical and Nuclear weapons are considered as options.
* People are losing the will to live, lacking hope.
* Reading of the scriptures
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WEFYuvalDrTheyRobotThreats.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.