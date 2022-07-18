Tucker Carlson: Now We Know That Virtually Everything CDC Said About COVID Was Wrong

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https://gnews.org/post/pv8001b2
07/15/2022 Tucker Carlson: The head of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky claimed that the vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. But the fact is just the opposite. The death rates around the world for the vaccinated are extraordinarily high. Anyone who had doubts about what Rochelle Walensky said was told to shut up. Under Joe Biden, people who made false COVID claims have even more power than ever.