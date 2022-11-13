Russia Ukraine Updates





China has unveiled a new drone capable of carrying more than 2 tonnes of missiles.





The UAV has a range of more than 10,000km and will be used for reconnaissance and combat operations.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1spnto--china-has-unveiled-a-new-drone-capable-of-carrying-more-than-2-tonnes-of-m.html



