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Russia Ukraine Updates
Nov 9, 2022
China has unveiled a new drone capable of carrying more than 2 tonnes of missiles.
The UAV has a range of more than 10,000km and will be used for reconnaissance and combat operations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1spnto--china-has-unveiled-a-new-drone-capable-of-carrying-more-than-2-tonnes-of-m.html