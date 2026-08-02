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HOLY SMOKES. This citizen of Ceuta, Spain just sounded the alarm that they are locked down in their homes and the supermarkets have been “LOOTED” after the African invasion
“There are no supplies, there's absolutely NOTHING.”
“They're trying to break into houses.”
“There's no one to protect us.”
“They've ABANDONED us."
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