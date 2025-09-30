Morning Manna - September 30, 2025 - Proverbs 13:6-10 - Guarded by Righteousness, Humbled by Wisdom

In today’s Morning Manna, we walk through Proverbs 13:6–10, where Solomon contrasts the preserving power of righteousness with the ruin of sin. We see how true wealth is not measured in possessions but in spiritual riches, how riches can bring both ransom and risk, and how the light of the righteous shines while the lamp of the wicked is snuffed out. Finally, Solomon reminds us that pride breeds contention, but humility seeks counsel and finds wisdom. These verses call us to live guarded by righteousness, content with God’s provision, and humble enough to receive guidance.

