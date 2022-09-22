FULL SHOW: Unhinged Democrat Who Ran Over And Killed Conservative Teen In Road Rage Incident Released From Jail

Julian Assange’s wife has released an emotional plea to the American people asking them to support Julian warning that the CIA may try to kill him or the Biden administration put him away for life only for exposing the brutal and deadly war crimes of the U.S. government. Democrats' rhetoric against Trump supporters has resulted in another death, perhaps the most egregious example of Democrat violence following rhetoric yet, only for the killer to be released the next morning. Attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins are on the show in studio to discuss their legal fight to expose the deadly covid protocols that killed tens of thousands of people against their will. Gays against groomers founder Jaimee Michell joins to discuss the latest wave of attacks on her.