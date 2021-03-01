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GEORGE FLOYD DEATH FAKE -WITH EVIDENCE
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437 views • March 01, 2021
I can't confirm everything in this video with the way the internet gets scrubbed these days, but there are some things that are clearly obvious and what I can confirm is legit.
I am just posting this for discussion, not absolute proof of anything. See for yourself and feel free to leave a comment either confirming or debunking the evidence in this video. Please cite your sources either way.
Do your own research and see what you come up with. "Fact Checker" and "Debunked" sites should be avoided at all costs when conducting any credible research.
I am just posting this for discussion, not absolute proof of anything. See for yourself and feel free to leave a comment either confirming or debunking the evidence in this video. Please cite your sources either way.
Do your own research and see what you come up with. "Fact Checker" and "Debunked" sites should be avoided at all costs when conducting any credible research.
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