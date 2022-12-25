Kari Lake Lake Looses Bananna Republic Cartel Paid for Court Trial - Please see discription BELOW

This is the Real Title: Leahy Reports On Kari Lake Lawsuit - The Critical Chain Of Custody Documents Do Not Exist



An Arizona judge ruled against Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election case, confirming the election of Katie Hobbs as Arizona governor-elect.

The court didn’t find any clear or convincing evidence that misconduct happened during the 2022 Arizona general election and confirmed Katie Hobbs’s election, Arizona Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said in the ruling.

Thompson also ordered Hobbs’s side to file a statement of costs and motion for sanctions before Dec. 26.

Lake vowed to appeal the ruling.

“My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling,” she wrote in a social media post.

The Epoch Times reached out to Lake’s campaign.

Hobbs, who is currently the secretary of state, certified the results of the gubernatorial election on Dec. 5, which show Lake lost the race to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes.












