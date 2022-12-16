Create New Account
EVERYTHING IS BEING SENT TO UKRAINE TO BE DESTROYED **INCLUDING TROOPS**
We've been at war nonstop for years and somehow, now, all of a sudden, we re running out of munitions? I don't buy it. Someone is lying but one thing they're not lying about is our weapons that are meant to defend this country are being shipped out of here as fast as humanly possible... everything being sent to Ukraine is to be destroyed including personnel. This is a one way ticket to Europe guys. Anyone who wants to defend this country better not go anywhere becuz no one is coming back. It appears America is being disarmed and now we re sending our patriot missile batteries to Ukraine... is this just gonna continue until we are defenseless or what? Hit meeeeee! [email protected] 

