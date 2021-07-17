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DR. REINER FUELLMICH: "THEY ARE MAKING SO MANY MISTAKES, WE ARE CLOSE TO A TIPPING POINT"
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213 views • July 17, 2021
They cannot make us take the VAX. Watch and hear this guy speak even in Canda no JAB allowed to be forced and the actions are in play right now.
This is a very positive video.
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This is a very positive video.
Got this VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATION YOU MUST KNOW FROM The 'Charlie Ward Show'. Here is a link to his Official Site Folks. TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT JOINING CHARLIE WARDS INSIDER'S CLUB CLICK HERE; https://drcharlieward.com/
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