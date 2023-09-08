Vegan University, Megyn Kelly Vax Injured, Bob Greska & The Powerful C-60

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️

.

Read My Latest Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

Follow Me On X (twitter) - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about how they want Universities to become exclusively vegan, how Megyn Kelly is now talking about taking the vax and what it did to her, they are unleashing do robots to patrol stadiums in America and she talks with Bob Greska about the power of C-60.

.

Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On...

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3sMzgtZ

.

Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Megyn Kelly, Bob Greska, C-60, Vegans, Universities, Dog Robots, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

.

#MegynKelly #BobGreska #C-60 #Vegans #Universities #DogRobots #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio