Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Gaza War Distributing Rice and Chicken Meals to the displaced in Gaza
channel image
alltheworldsastage
912 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Distributing Rice and Chicken Meals to the displaced in Gaza

ريهام العماوي

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jROlksbYoYg


مبادرة توزيع وجبات رز ودجاج على النازحين والصحافة وأهل الحارة بارك الله في المتبرع


An initiative to distribute rice and chicken meals to the displaced, the press, and the people of the neighborhood. May God bless the donor

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket