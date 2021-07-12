© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, "Plandemic Plunder & Treason?". July 11
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • July 12, 2021
All out Assault to enforce health when created this Plandemic hoax is over**, except for the shouting from media and above.
** For the record:
On Sunday, July 11, WorldoMeter reports the USA reported 27 Deaths today, out of 332, 982,570 population. Friday, July 9 - 366 deaths .
** For the record:
On Sunday, July 11, WorldoMeter reports the USA reported 27 Deaths today, out of 332, 982,570 population. Friday, July 9 - 366 deaths .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.