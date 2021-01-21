© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are at that awkward stage - take a break
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • January 21, 2021
The trap could not be sprung as designed. Congress stayed away. We are now stuck waiting for one of the contingency plans to scoop up the traitors, pedophiles, satanists and corrupt grifters... leaving other corrupt totalitarians in charge.
Yeah, it is lose one way or the other, but nothing will happen until the sealed indictments are executed. In the meantime we can either watch the Biden/Harris travesty or not. I choose NOT.
Live in the NOW, but expect oppression either way, and plan accordingly.
Yeah, it is lose one way or the other, but nothing will happen until the sealed indictments are executed. In the meantime we can either watch the Biden/Harris travesty or not. I choose NOT.
Live in the NOW, but expect oppression either way, and plan accordingly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.