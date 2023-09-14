Create New Account
Did RINO Texas politicians ACTUALLY impeach an elected Attorney General with ZERO evidence?
GLENN BECK  |  Did RINO Texas politicians ACTUALLY impeach an elected Attorney General with ZERO evidence?


Something is very wrong in Texas, Glenn says, and if it's happening there, what could happen in YOUR state? The Texas state legislature is holding an impeachment trial for Attorney General Ken Paxton. But is this a legitimate trial or a RINO Republican hit-job? Texas Scorecard Managing Editor Brandon Waltens has been keeping an eye on the trial and he joins Glenn to explain how shockingly LITTLE evidence - if any - Paxton's accusers have brought.


