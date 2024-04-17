Create New Account
Rob Schmitt | Every trip to the grocery store or gas pump, you are paying a Biden Inflation Tax
Published 20 hours ago

Stephen Moore: "I want to be loud and clear about this — Every single time you go to the grocery store, every time you go to the gas pumps, you are paying a Joe Biden inflation tax."


https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1780398269165928943

Keywords
rob schmittnewsmaxbidenomics

