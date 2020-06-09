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Foundation ● Kaiser Kurios (Caesar is Lord) ● Sieg Heil (Hail Victory) ● Social Distancing?
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29 views • June 09, 2020
This has been removed from YouTube as “Hate Speech”. Notes at the details link.
Then and now, a serious look at obedience to Christ or going with the crowd
How would you answer the question proposed? How about the people you know?
Details: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-04-29+1
Foundation Playlist: http://Kozlowski.org/Foundation
Then and now, a serious look at obedience to Christ or going with the crowd
How would you answer the question proposed? How about the people you know?
Details: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-04-29+1
Foundation Playlist: http://Kozlowski.org/Foundation
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