© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES NO.50 The Whole world lieth in wickedness...FILMED LIVE ON March 29th,1998
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • April 11, 2022
This is a Very Informative and Full Spiritually Plattered Broadcast…covering the SPIRITUAL shape of The World,The Nation,The Country…the FACT that THIS Nation NEEDS to get BACK into The Face of God…and to seek HIS Ways and HIS Standards…There are MANY of us that wonder WHY things are the ways that they ARE…and the ANSWER is found RIGHT IN SCRIPTURE…in 1 John 5:19,where it is written “THE WHOLE WORLD LIETH IN WICKEDNESS”...
There are guests on the show,as well,such as Brother Augustus,Prophet James Young,Brother Minister Brett Perry and also a featured Guest who is also working behind the scenes on the Production Crew,Apostle J.A. Whitfield…
Please have your Bibles,and a pen or pencil,and a pad of paper to take notes…and this Broadcast is from The Vault of THIS Ministry,and is a part of THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES,and this is NO.50…it was filmed LIVE on Television on March 29th,1998…
…you SURELY don’t want to miss THIS Broadcast…please enjoy…and Be Blessed,in Jesus’ Name,Amen…
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 1998 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
There are guests on the show,as well,such as Brother Augustus,Prophet James Young,Brother Minister Brett Perry and also a featured Guest who is also working behind the scenes on the Production Crew,Apostle J.A. Whitfield…
Please have your Bibles,and a pen or pencil,and a pad of paper to take notes…and this Broadcast is from The Vault of THIS Ministry,and is a part of THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES,and this is NO.50…it was filmed LIVE on Television on March 29th,1998…
…you SURELY don’t want to miss THIS Broadcast…please enjoy…and Be Blessed,in Jesus’ Name,Amen…
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 1998 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.