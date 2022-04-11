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THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES NO.50 The Whole world lieth in wickedness...FILMED LIVE ON March 29th,1998
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
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This is a Very Informative and Full Spiritually Plattered Broadcast…covering the SPIRITUAL shape of The World,The Nation,The Country…the FACT that THIS Nation NEEDS to get BACK into The Face of God…and to seek HIS Ways and HIS Standards…There are MANY of us that wonder WHY things are the ways that they ARE…and the ANSWER is found RIGHT IN SCRIPTURE…in 1 John 5:19,where it is written “THE WHOLE WORLD LIETH IN WICKEDNESS”...
There are guests on the show,as well,such as Brother Augustus,Prophet James Young,Brother Minister Brett Perry and also a featured Guest who is also working behind the scenes on the Production Crew,Apostle J.A. Whitfield…
Please have your Bibles,and a pen or pencil,and a pad of paper to take notes…and this Broadcast is from The Vault of THIS Ministry,and is a part of THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES,and this is NO.50…it was filmed LIVE on Television on March 29th,1998…
…you SURELY don’t want to miss THIS Broadcast…please enjoy…and Be Blessed,in Jesus’ Name,Amen…
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
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To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
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©copyright 1998 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
Keywords
jesus christthe blood of jesusgod the fathertheocracyapostle allen e coleman jrthe holy ghostthe words of jesus christleading of the holy ghostrebuking the devilread the biblethe holy bible is the word of god
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