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7/13/2022 Miles Guo: The collapse of Sri Lanka is the beginning of a complete failure of the Belt and Road Initiative. Humanity is heading towards disaster because of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the world will soon pay the debt from decades of collusion with the CCP