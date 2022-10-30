Shocking increase in excess deaths in Europe among children after vaccine! STOP THE VACCINE GENOCIDE!
Official Mortality Data for Europe proves Covid-19 Vaccination is causing Mass Depopulation with 2022 being a record-breaking year for Deaths among all age groups including Children – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/10/30/europe-depopulation-by-covid-vaccination/
"Ethically Unjustifiable" - Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/ethically-unjustifiable-new-harvard-johns-hopkins-study-found-covid-19-vaccines-98-times-worse-disease/
COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070
Pfizer’s figures for its new Bivalent Omicron Vaccine prove that the Old COVID Vax had a minus-44% negative efficacy after just 30 days – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/09/26/pfizer-admits-covid-vaccine-destroys-immune-system/
Europe suffers horrifying 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/09/25/755percent-increase-deaths-children-europe/
91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/
Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch
https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/
SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4
COVID-19, vaccine, excess deaths, mortality, children, Europe, genocide, depopulation, population reduction, Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, dying, deaths, mass murder, Bill Gates, mRNA, vax, jab, myocarditis, pericarditis, WHO CDC FDA ONS, the Expose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.