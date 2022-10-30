Shocking increase in excess deaths in Europe among children after vaccine! STOP THE VACCINE GENOCIDE!





Official Mortality Data for Europe proves Covid-19 Vaccination is causing Mass Depopulation with 2022 being a record-breaking year for Deaths among all age groups including Children – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/30/europe-depopulation-by-covid-vaccination/





"Ethically Unjustifiable" - Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/ethically-unjustifiable-new-harvard-johns-hopkins-study-found-covid-19-vaccines-98-times-worse-disease/





COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070





Pfizer’s figures for its new Bivalent Omicron Vaccine prove that the Old COVID Vax had a minus-44% negative efficacy after just 30 days – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/26/pfizer-admits-covid-vaccine-destroys-immune-system/





Europe suffers horrifying 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/25/755percent-increase-deaths-children-europe/





91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/





Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/





SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4





COVID-19, vaccine, excess deaths, mortality, children, Europe, genocide, depopulation, population reduction, Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, dying, deaths, mass murder, Bill Gates, mRNA, vax, jab, myocarditis, pericarditis, WHO CDC FDA ONS, the Expose