Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shocking increase in excess deaths in Europe among children after vaccine! STOP THE VACCINE GENOCIDE!
239 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 24 days ago |

Shocking increase in excess deaths in Europe among children after vaccine! STOP THE VACCINE GENOCIDE!


Official Mortality Data for Europe proves Covid-19 Vaccination is causing Mass Depopulation with 2022 being a record-breaking year for Deaths among all age groups including Children – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/30/europe-depopulation-by-covid-vaccination/


"Ethically Unjustifiable" - Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/ethically-unjustifiable-new-harvard-johns-hopkins-study-found-covid-19-vaccines-98-times-worse-disease/


COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070


Pfizer’s figures for its new Bivalent Omicron Vaccine prove that the Old COVID Vax had a minus-44% negative efficacy after just 30 days – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/26/pfizer-admits-covid-vaccine-destroys-immune-system/


Europe suffers horrifying 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/25/755percent-increase-deaths-children-europe/


91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/


Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/


SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4


COVID-19, vaccine, excess deaths, mortality, children, Europe, genocide, depopulation, population reduction, Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, dying, deaths, mass murder, Bill Gates, mRNA, vax, jab, myocarditis, pericarditis, WHO CDC FDA ONS, the Expose

Keywords
childrenvaccinegenocidedepopulationeuropedeathsmortalityjohnson and johnsondyingbill gatespopulation reductionvaxmass murderjabmodernapfizerastrazenecacovid-19mrnaexcess deathsmyocarditispericarditisthe exposewho cdc fda ons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket