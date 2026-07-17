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EXPOSED: US Chemtrail Operation Began in ‘96 & Silicon Valley’s Sinister Role w/ Peter Kirby (Replay)
Man in America
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I sat down with Peter A. Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, to trace how America's skies went from blue to grey and who's responsible. We break down why domestic spraying didn't begin until 1996, how all roads lead back to Silicon Valley, the CIA's role from the very beginning, and what the growing wave of state bans actually means. If you breathe the air and live under these skies, this conversation is essential. Learn more about Peter's work at peterakirby.com and on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PeterAKirby Go to https://CovePure.com/mia right now and you can get $250 off for a limited time! Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://jiii.io/vta7dm — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy