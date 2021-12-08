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Kriyapada is the real grand cosmic party happening in the Universe. Don't miss the cosmic Party!
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#EmpoweredBySanyasis
Knowledge about the cosmos and connecting with the Gods powers of the cosmos. Like Paramashiva. Knowledge, introduction about Paramashiva and the methodology systems to connect with Paramashiva or Paramadhama or Parabrahma or Paramashakti Your Isht Devta your chosen ideal it can be Paramadhama Vishnu Parabrahma or Paramashiva or Paramashakti Knowledge, Science of connecting with Gods & Goddesses cosmic powers Cosmic energy is Kriyapada. This Kriyapada is the most powerful, beautiful ingredient of Hinduism. Which is unique to Hinduism to manifest what do you want. Whether health Wealth anything you want in this world or the Higher worlds vertical time zones you can manifest it through the Kriyapada which is a science. I want all of you to know in Hinduism there is nothing called faith belief it's a simple science you cognize the higher reality which exist. Sharaddha Vivechas Sharaddha is not faith or belief. Shraddha means discovering the higher dimensions of the Universe. Higher truths of the universe. Higher powerful cognitions of the Universe. And manifesting those powerful cognitions as powerful life and lifestyle. So in Hinduism miracles are not miracles, Science! It's a cosmic science. Kriyapada is the next most beautiful and important pillar of Hinduism unique to Hinduism.
I want all the living and practicing Hindus to wake up to the Kriyapada. If you have not woken up to the Kriyapada you are missing something big. You are missing out on something great. Understand Kriyapada is the real grand cosmic party going on. Don't miss the cosmic Party Kriyapada is the cosmic party happening in the Universe. Somebody missing Kriyapada the ritual component of Hinduism the ritual dimension of Hinduism is missing on the grand party going on. Just like now Thanksgiving weekend everywhere the Thanksgiving party is going on family get together Thanksgiving celebrations. Kriyapada is the real Thanksgiving celebration Thanksgiving party with the cosmic family. Krishna says in Gita only when you give back to the Devatas Gods Goddesses who gave you everything you are living a real life otherwise it is stealing it is equivalent to stealing. Giving back to the gods and goddesses cosmic powers and building relationship with them living with the cosmic beings of the higher dimensions the vertical dimensions is the Kriyapada of Hinduism. That's a second major dimension of Hinduism pillar of Hinduism whether you do a simple Ganesh Pooja or Atmalinga Pooja or Atmartha Saligram pooja or Shri Chakra Pooja any small ritual you do the time you take the items you use may be small but ritual itself is not small. Kriyapada is the cosmic Thanksgiving cosmic celebration cosmic get together cosmic partying going on don't miss Kriyapada.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
Knowledge about the cosmos and connecting with the Gods powers of the cosmos. Like Paramashiva. Knowledge, introduction about Paramashiva and the methodology systems to connect with Paramashiva or Paramadhama or Parabrahma or Paramashakti Your Isht Devta your chosen ideal it can be Paramadhama Vishnu Parabrahma or Paramashiva or Paramashakti Knowledge, Science of connecting with Gods & Goddesses cosmic powers Cosmic energy is Kriyapada. This Kriyapada is the most powerful, beautiful ingredient of Hinduism. Which is unique to Hinduism to manifest what do you want. Whether health Wealth anything you want in this world or the Higher worlds vertical time zones you can manifest it through the Kriyapada which is a science. I want all of you to know in Hinduism there is nothing called faith belief it's a simple science you cognize the higher reality which exist. Sharaddha Vivechas Sharaddha is not faith or belief. Shraddha means discovering the higher dimensions of the Universe. Higher truths of the universe. Higher powerful cognitions of the Universe. And manifesting those powerful cognitions as powerful life and lifestyle. So in Hinduism miracles are not miracles, Science! It's a cosmic science. Kriyapada is the next most beautiful and important pillar of Hinduism unique to Hinduism.
I want all the living and practicing Hindus to wake up to the Kriyapada. If you have not woken up to the Kriyapada you are missing something big. You are missing out on something great. Understand Kriyapada is the real grand cosmic party going on. Don't miss the cosmic Party Kriyapada is the cosmic party happening in the Universe. Somebody missing Kriyapada the ritual component of Hinduism the ritual dimension of Hinduism is missing on the grand party going on. Just like now Thanksgiving weekend everywhere the Thanksgiving party is going on family get together Thanksgiving celebrations. Kriyapada is the real Thanksgiving celebration Thanksgiving party with the cosmic family. Krishna says in Gita only when you give back to the Devatas Gods Goddesses who gave you everything you are living a real life otherwise it is stealing it is equivalent to stealing. Giving back to the gods and goddesses cosmic powers and building relationship with them living with the cosmic beings of the higher dimensions the vertical dimensions is the Kriyapada of Hinduism. That's a second major dimension of Hinduism pillar of Hinduism whether you do a simple Ganesh Pooja or Atmalinga Pooja or Atmartha Saligram pooja or Shri Chakra Pooja any small ritual you do the time you take the items you use may be small but ritual itself is not small. Kriyapada is the cosmic Thanksgiving cosmic celebration cosmic get together cosmic partying going on don't miss Kriyapada.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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