Free-Flowing Kundalini

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The Biggest Problem With Kundalini (Or Second Birth Experience) For Some Is They Are Not Willing To Allow It To Flow Freely. Because Of This, What Appears To Be Disease Manifesting In The Body, Could Possibly Be Easily Healed.

Listen In To Hear Master Lama Rasaji Talk About Receiving This Experience And The Importance Of Not Being Fearful Or Anxious About It. Healing Can Begin Today!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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