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Programme for Government will ban pro-life vigils outside hospitals
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12 views • June 21, 2020
In Ireland, the newly agreed Programme for Government includes a commitment to impose ‘exclusion zones’ which would stop even silent pro-life vigils outside hospitals and GP surgeries where abortions take place or are facilitated. This is an extreme measure and, as a national law, would be unique in Europe.The Programme includes other measures of concern .
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