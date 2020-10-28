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Expectations
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17 views • October 28, 2020
About the timing of the two witnesses... it leads to an interesting discovery.
Sometime in the future, on the Feast of Trumpets, of these events will take place. Keep in mind that the Bible states that the resurrection of the dead takes place before the rapture.
It will be in your lifetime, if it be that you are still alive to see it.
Sometime in the future, on the Feast of Trumpets, of these events will take place. Keep in mind that the Bible states that the resurrection of the dead takes place before the rapture.
It will be in your lifetime, if it be that you are still alive to see it.
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